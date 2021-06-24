South Africa: SA Records 17 493 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa recorded the highest ever single-day spike on Wednesday, with 17 493 COVID-19 cases since the start of the third wave.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), of the latest infections, 10 806 were detected in Gauteng (62%), followed by 1 778 in the Western Cape (10%).

The NICD said the increase in the 24 hours brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 861 065, representing a 24.9% positivity rate.

Meanwhile,166 patients succumbed to the respiratory disease, pushing the death toll to 59 258.

There were also 622 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

This means there are now 10 497 patients who are receiving treatment at various healthcare institutions out of the 130 416 active cases.

The NICD's Head of the Division of Public Health Surveillance and Response, Dr Michelle Groome, said the sharp rise in the reported daily COVID-19 cases is cause for concern, especially in Gauteng where daily infections are exceeding those seen during the previous two waves.

"Ultimately, it is up to each one of us to play our role to reduce the spread of the virus by limiting our interaction with others, as much as possible, during this time," she added.

NICD Acting Executive Director, Professor Adrian Puren, has stressed that the anecdotes from family and friends are real.

"It is critical to managing our risks and the risk to others, especially the elderly by limiting contact with others and avoiding gatherings with those who are not part of our safe bubble," he pleaded.

Globally, as of 23 June 2021, there have been 178 837 204 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 880 450 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.