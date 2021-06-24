Liberia: Maryland County Records Three Confirmed Cases

23 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Health officials in Maryland County have recorded three confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the first in the southeastern region.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference, county health officer doctor Methodius George regretted that despite the awareness campaign, the county Tuesday, June 22, 2021, recorded three fresh cases of COVID-19.

He noted that though Maryland has new confirmed cases, citizens shouldn't panic because the county is prepared to combat the virus.

He disclosed that besides the confirmed cases, there are several contacts that will be pursued in the county.

But he assured citizens that with the experiences acquired during Ebola and the previous COVID outbreak, the county health teams are ready to combat the resurge.

"Our county has recorded her 3rd confirmed cases, the three patients are responding to treatment. I am encouraging every citizen and resident of Maryland County to remain calm, but we all must keep observing the preventive measures of the Corona Virus. Wash your hands regularly, observe the social distancing, put on nose mask, avoid overcrowdedness and the list goes on", the county health officer stressed.

When quizzed about the patients' history, CHO George couldn't disclose it to the public but urged citizens to prevent themselves and observe all of the health protocols prescribed by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

He said though the health team is doing extremely well in providing awareness to citizens, it has been noticed that some citizens are not abiding by health regulations being prescribed by the Ministry of Health in Monrovia something, which he said, might further increase cases of the COVID-19 in the county.

"We are encouraging all our citizens to continue wearing masks and observe social distancing whenever they are in a public area."

Last year during a training session, several laboratory technicians came from Monrovia on 28 June to train their colleagues in the county how to test COVID-19 specimens.

After the training, the lab technicians were asked to voluntarily take one another's specimen as a demonstration of the acknowledgment acquired from the training and when the specimens were taken and sent to Monrovia, the results of the first three technicians came positive on July 2, 2020, followed by the remaining seven, who were quarantined subsequently.

This led Superintendent George Prowd to have launched a compulsory nose masks wearing campaign in the county.

"If you are traveling out of the county and you get at the checkpoints and you are not wearing nose and face masks, you with be sent back. The restrictions will also be extended to the general market, into the streets, so we are asking our citizens to kindly pay heed", he pleaded at the time. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/liberia-records-over-3000-confirmed-covid-19-cases/By Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland County, Editing by Jonathan Browne

