Liberia: UP Lawmakers Urged to Support Calls for War Crimes Court

23 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The former ruling Unity Party strongly calls on its lawmakers at the Capitol to support and advocate for the establishment of the War Crimes Court, saying it will seriously frown on any action(s) taken by any of its lawmakers to stall, thwart or contradict the party's official position on the establishment of the Court in Liberia.

"All UP lawmakers are encouraged to act in accordance with the decision of the party", says a press release.

The Unity Party reaffirms its commitment to the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia as recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, in the interest of justice.

In a two-paragraph press release, the party says it believes the establishment of the court will discourage the culture of impunity that currently exists in Liberia.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/peace-not-war-crimes-court/

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X