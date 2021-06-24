Liberia: UP Lawmakers Urged to Support Calls for War Crimes Court

The former ruling Unity Party strongly calls on its lawmakers at the Capitol to support and advocate for the establishment of the War Crimes Court, saying it will seriously frown on any action(s) taken by any of its lawmakers to stall, thwart or contradict the party's official position on the establishment of the Court in Liberia.

"All UP lawmakers are encouraged to act in accordance with the decision of the party", says a press release.

The Unity Party reaffirms its commitment to the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia as recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, in the interest of justice.

In a two-paragraph press release, the party says it believes the establishment of the court will discourage the culture of impunity that currently exists in Liberia.