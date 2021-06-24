Liberia: Weah Sacks Fahngon

23 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect dismissed Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Eugene Fahngon of his post at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT).

An Executive Mansion release issued Wednesday evening, 23 June says Mr. Fahngon's removal is a result of spreading false information regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the country.

The President has warned that he will not hesitate to take similar action against any other official of the government engaged in activities that undermine established government policy.

Mr. Fahngon has been a very controversial public official, and his recent utterances against the administration have been alarming. His early days in the Weah administration were marred by crisis, as the former Deputy Information Minister was condemned to prison in 2018 by the House of Representatives.

What was uncleared was whether Mr. Fahngon was ever transferred from the Liberia National Police (LNP) headquarters to maximum prison to complete his prison term as ordered by the House.

He was however disgraced by the lawmakers, handcuffed, and ordered jailed following his failure to speak to matters involving him and then Bomi County Representative, now Bomi County Senator, Edwin Melvin Snowe during a contempt hearing before the House of Representatives.

The contempt hearing resulted from Fahngon's insults and loose accusations against Snowe during a street encounter in which he was seen in a video, pointing his finger at the lawmaker's face.

