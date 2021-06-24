Zimbabwe: Daring Bulawayo Women Busted for Impersonating a Cop

24 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a daring 35-year-old city woman who had been soliciting for bribes from unsuspecting pirate taxi operators while claiming to be a police officer.

Vinate Ncube, a resident of the city's Cowdray Park, was allegedly arrested while soliciting for bribes from illegal private kombis operating along 6th Avenue in the city centre.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He said on Tuesday the woman boarded a pirate kombi at 14:15 hours at Corner Herbert Chitepo and 6th Avenue and "arrested" the driver for operating illegally.

"On the 21st of June at 14:15 hours at Corner Herbert Chitepo and 6th Avenue, police arrested Vinate Ncube, a 35-year-old woman from Cowdray Park for impersonating a police officer and soliciting for bribes," said Inspector Ncube.

The police spokesperson said the driver gave the woman US$10 but some alert touts who were smelling a rat effected a citizen arrest on the bogus cop they later handed to police.

"It appears she is always going there impersonating a police officer and soliciting for money from the pirate taxis and kombis claiming to be a police officer and the woman would be producing something like police identity card making them believe that she is coming from our central traffic department," said Inspector Ncube.

The woman was Wednesday detained at Bulawayo Central Police station and expected to appear in court soon.

Inspector Ncube appealed to the public to report any suspicious people to the police.

"The relationship that we are slowly building with members of the community in Bulawayo is paying off and it was after the officer commanding the province held a meeting with some heads of touts and some active community members along 6th Avenue.

"That is now paying as the touts are promising and yielding to their promise that crime will never be committed along 6th Avenue and they are working with the police," added Inspector Ncube.

