Angola: New Simplification Process for Public Administration Presented

Luanda — Angola's new simplification process for public administration dubbed "Simplifica 1.0" was presented Wednesday, in what the Executive said that the move aimed to modernise and improve the services of the Central and Local Government.

The project will allow for the reformulation of acts and procedures in Public, Central and Local Administration, said the secretary of the President of Republic for State Reform.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the project, Pedro Fiete said the goal is to focus on pursuing the public interest and in making life easier for citizens and businesses.

He stated that the main challenge is to respond adequately to the level of demand of citizens for a quality public service and remove the aspects that still make the Public Administration excessively bureaucratic, redundant and ineffective.

"As an example, we can point out the unification of the registration card and the title of automobile ownership, which becomes the Single Vehicle Identification Certificate, and we have extended the validity period of the diplomatic passport from three to five years, as well as eliminating the requirement of police declaration in case of loss", he explained.

In turn, the Secretary of State for Local Authorities, Márcio Daniel, who expressed satisfaction at the implementation of the project, said that it is an opportunity for municipal and local administrations to be the main center for providing excellent public service.

The "Simplifica 1.0" project aims to simplify 32 administrative acts and procedures with a high impact on citizens' lives, including the process of acquiring an Identity Card, Driving License, Passport and licenses.