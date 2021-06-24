Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Recovers 319 Patients in Last 24 Hours

23 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced Wednesday the recovery of 319 patients, 128 new cases and 3 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, amongst those recovered, 282 reside in Luanda, 21 in Huíla, 8 in Huambo, 3 in Bengo, 2 in Benguela, 2 in Malanje and 1 in Bié.

In terms of new infections, the bulletin said, 91 were diagnosed in Luanda, 15 in Huambo, 6 in Cuanza Norte, 6 in Huila, 4 in Namibe, 2 in Bié, 2 in Cuando Cubango and 2 in Malanje.

Among the new cases, whose ages range from 1 to 81, 67 are men and 61 women.

The deaths involve two citizens resident in Huambo and one in Luanda.

In the last 24 hours, laboratories processed 1,317 samples by RT-PCR.

There are 110 patients in the hospitalisation centres, 74 are in institutional quarantine, while 2,323 contacts of positive cases are under medical follow-up.

The country records 38,002 positive cases, with 875 deaths, 32,322 recovered patients and 4,802 active. Of the active ones, 16 are in critical condition, 24 severe, 40 moderate, 30 mild and 4,692 asymptomatic.

