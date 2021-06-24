Zimbabwe: Miner Seeks Grace's Eviction From Mazowe Farm

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe (right) with daughter Bona.
24 June 2021
By Mary Taruvinga

Embattled former First Lady Grace Mugabe has been dragged to court by a Mazowe gold miner Langton Chapungu who is claiming ownership of Smithfields farm in Mazowe.

The property is where Grace's orphanage is located.

Chapungu wants late former President Robert Mugabe's widow and everyone residing at the farm under her instruction evicted with immediately.

The miner has been fighting the former First Family since his eviction in 2008.

Reads his application, "The defendant (Grace) occupied my farm or caused my farm to be occupied by unknown people. The defendant went further to build a school in the farm without any notice to me.

"Despite myself having a prospecting license to prospect gold in the area, the defendant caused some Chinese to occupy my homestead and a white man to farm on the land."

Chapungu said he has written many letters to Grace claiming ownership of the land without any success.

He said he also once went to the farm where he met one Jemwa but the visit did not yield anything.

"I issued summons under case No.8314/19 but surprisingly, the case was withdrawn by unknown people who forged my signature, hence these summons.

"Wherefore the plaintiff's claim for ejectment of the respondent and all those claiming occupation through her from farm No.110 Smithfield farm also known as 6758 Smithfield Mazowe District," he wrote in his founding affidavit.

The matter is yet to be heard.

