Zimbabwe: Bank Clerk Siphons $230k From Zanu-PF MP

A clerk with an Agribank branch in Murambinda, Buhera is in the dock for allegedly siphoning $234 000 from Buhera West legislator Saul Nzuma's account during a period extending from 2018 to 2021.

Nyasha Gombakomba (26) from Murambinda Growth Point was denied bail when he appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe facing fraud charges.

According to prosecutors, Gombakomba linked his father's account in the name of Christopher Gombakomba to Nzuma's account in order to siphon funds for his own benefit.

Court heard the suspect created another ATM card using his father's account number 135000047058, fraudulently issued and signed it out in the bank ATM register using the name of another client identified as Moga Mupasi.

The legislator, upon realising some anomalies with his bank account, reported the matter to the financial institution's management who instituted an investigation.

Nzuma's account (001267657517) was closed and a new one (10000334489) was opened under the name Scarfbrook services.

Court was further told that Gombakomba allegedly conducted 355 transactions using the cards and the bank discovered the fraud on May 27, 2021.

Nothing was recovered.