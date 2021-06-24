Zimbabwe: Bank Clerk Siphons $230k From Zanu-PF MP

24 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

A clerk with an Agribank branch in Murambinda, Buhera is in the dock for allegedly siphoning $234 000 from Buhera West legislator Saul Nzuma's account during a period extending from 2018 to 2021.

Nyasha Gombakomba (26) from Murambinda Growth Point was denied bail when he appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe facing fraud charges.

According to prosecutors, Gombakomba linked his father's account in the name of Christopher Gombakomba to Nzuma's account in order to siphon funds for his own benefit.

Court heard the suspect created another ATM card using his father's account number 135000047058, fraudulently issued and signed it out in the bank ATM register using the name of another client identified as Moga Mupasi.

The legislator, upon realising some anomalies with his bank account, reported the matter to the financial institution's management who instituted an investigation.

Nzuma's account (001267657517) was closed and a new one (10000334489) was opened under the name Scarfbrook services.

Court was further told that Gombakomba allegedly conducted 355 transactions using the cards and the bank discovered the fraud on May 27, 2021.

Nothing was recovered.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Killed in Blast in Market in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X