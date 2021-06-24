South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Condemns Gugulethu Killings and Commends SAPS for Their Quick Response

24 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, calls for a united show of action against the perpetrators in the Gugulethu killings which took place last night. By this morning, an eighth victim who was initially injured and rushed to hospital last night had died.

Minister Fritz said, "We would like to condemn these killings in the strongest possible terms, and would like to commend the SAPS for their quick response. By the time we received reports of this horrific news, SAPS had launched a 72-hour Activation Plan and detectives were already on the scene. This is exactly the kind of response that we need from SAPS; exactly the kind of reaction we need to events like this."

Minister Fritz continued, "I am in contact with the Acting-Provincial Commissioner, and have called on the SAPS to do everything in their power to track down the perpetrators, have them charged and convicted."

Minister Fritz concluded, "I wish to extend my sincere condolences to family and friends of the victims. We would like to call on all law-abiding citizens to stand and work with the SAPS as they chase down the perpetrators. We call on all citizens with information that could assist in the investigations to please share this with SAPS. We need to work together and stand united against the perpetrators of violence in our society. "

