Zimbabwe: Seven Zim Courts Shut Down After Magistrates, Prosecutors Test Covid-19 Positive

24 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has closed seven courts across the country after some magistrates, prosecutors and ancillary staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a notice Wednesday, JSC Secretary Walter Chikwanha confirmed the closure of seven courts after Covid-19 positive cases were detected.

The courts are Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba, Bindura, Mt Darwin, Mutare Magistrates Courts and the High Court seat in Mutare.

"We are currently in the process of consulting with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the way forward.

"Meanwhile, we are closing these seven courthouses for purposes of fumigation, testing of staff and contact tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with the cases," said Chikwanha.

JSC said litigants and lawyers who wish to file any papers at the affected courts should contact the Registrar, Resident Magistrate, Additional Sheriff or Assistant Master on duty.

Chinhoyi Magistrates Court was closed after a local magistrate (name withheld) and two support staff members tested positive for the disease.

The unfortunate development Wednesday saw the court hearing a few initial remand cases in the morning before adjourning indefinitely.

Some court staffers underwent testing for Covid-19 at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X