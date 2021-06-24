Zimbabwe: Seven Zim Courts Shut Down After Magistrates, Prosecutors Test Covid-19 Positive

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has closed seven courts across the country after some magistrates, prosecutors and ancillary staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a notice Wednesday, JSC Secretary Walter Chikwanha confirmed the closure of seven courts after Covid-19 positive cases were detected.

The courts are Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba, Bindura, Mt Darwin, Mutare Magistrates Courts and the High Court seat in Mutare.

"We are currently in the process of consulting with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the way forward.

"Meanwhile, we are closing these seven courthouses for purposes of fumigation, testing of staff and contact tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with the cases," said Chikwanha.

JSC said litigants and lawyers who wish to file any papers at the affected courts should contact the Registrar, Resident Magistrate, Additional Sheriff or Assistant Master on duty.

Chinhoyi Magistrates Court was closed after a local magistrate (name withheld) and two support staff members tested positive for the disease.

The unfortunate development Wednesday saw the court hearing a few initial remand cases in the morning before adjourning indefinitely.

Some court staffers underwent testing for Covid-19 at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.