South Africa: Premier Chupu Mathabatha Officially Launches Covid-19 Vaccination of Basic Education Sector, 25 Jun

Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha will officially launch the COVID-19 vaccination of basic education workers. The Premier will be accompanied by both Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba and Education MEC Polly Boshielo.

The Limpopo Department of Education has been allocated 38 400 doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 single dose vaccine for the current vaccination phase for staff in the education sector.

The Health Department is targeting Friday and Saturday, 25 and 26 June 2021 to vaccinate all employees in the basic education to limit disruptions of learning and teaching program. 37 fixed vaccination sites which are currently used for the above 60 years citizens will be utilized for this purpose.

This official launch is scheduled as follows:

Date: 25 June 2021

Time: 09:00am

Venue: Pietersburg Hospital, Polokwane Municipality

"We are pleased to have received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 single dose vaccine for our basic education workers. As we enter the third wave, vaccination of our educators and support staff remain paramount. We call upon basic education workers to use this opportunity and be vaccinated. In the same spirit we call upon all our senior citizens to continue vaccination from Monday to Thursday at our approved vaccination sites," said Premier Mathabatha.