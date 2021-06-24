South Africa: Premier Chupu Mathabatha Officially Launches Covid-19 Vaccination of Basic Education Sector, 25 Jun

24 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha will officially launch the COVID-19 vaccination of basic education workers. The Premier will be accompanied by both Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba and Education MEC Polly Boshielo.

The Limpopo Department of Education has been allocated 38 400 doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 single dose vaccine for the current vaccination phase for staff in the education sector.

The Health Department is targeting Friday and Saturday, 25 and 26 June 2021 to vaccinate all employees in the basic education to limit disruptions of learning and teaching program. 37 fixed vaccination sites which are currently used for the above 60 years citizens will be utilized for this purpose.

This official launch is scheduled as follows:

Date: 25 June 2021

Time: 09:00am

Venue: Pietersburg Hospital, Polokwane Municipality

"We are pleased to have received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 single dose vaccine for our basic education workers. As we enter the third wave, vaccination of our educators and support staff remain paramount. We call upon basic education workers to use this opportunity and be vaccinated. In the same spirit we call upon all our senior citizens to continue vaccination from Monday to Thursday at our approved vaccination sites," said Premier Mathabatha.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X