Zimbabwe: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Zimbabwean Cops

24 June 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — A court in northern Zimbabwe has issued an arrest warrant against some police officers for failure to appear in court where the trio was expected to testify against three citizens they arrested for allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

This is an unprecedented development in a country where police are repeatedly accused of being an appendage of the government to victimise opposition officials and critics.

Chinhoyi Magistrate, Tapiwa Banda, has since set free the trio- of Emmanuel Chinanzvavana, Daniel Hove and Aldini Wairesi, who are members of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance party members.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers on March 27, in Mutorashanga, arrested the three for allegedly partaking or convening an unlawful gathering of people numbering about 100 at a residential place.

Such meetings are prohibited under Zimbabwe's coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown measures but critics accuse the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa of implementing such to quash opposition activities.

The trial has failed to start after two state witnesses Francis Kapuyanyika and Abel Mushipe, ZRP officers, who arrested them in March, once again failed to appear in court to give evidence.

This prompted Magistrate Banda to remove Chinanzvavana, Hove and Wairesi from remand.

This resulted in warrants of arrest being issued against the two law enforcement agents for alleged contempt of court.

Prosecutors were advised to proceed by issuing summons to compel the opposition activists to return to court if they intend to proceed with prosecuting them.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Killed in Blast in Market in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X