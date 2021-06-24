South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Updates On Coronavirus Covid-19 and Vaccination Rollout Plan, 25 Jun

press release

The Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with Public Service and Administration Minister Mchunu and a panel of experts, will convene a media briefing on the progress of government efforts in the fight against COVID-19, including an update on the national vaccination rollout programme.

The virtual media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: 25 June 2021

Time: 7h30

Platform: Zoom (Webinar ID: 986 3988 3296 | Passcode: 346486)

https://gcis.zoom.us/j/98639883296?pwd=WXdtbzRVRjh2SFZ6Zi9qaU1JYmtYdz09

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on South African Government social media channels on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA and http://twitter.com/GCISMedia

YouTube: http://youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA