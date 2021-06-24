South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Updates On Coronavirus Covid-19 and Vaccination Rollout Plan, 25 Jun

24 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi, together with Public Service and Administration Minister Mchunu and a panel of experts, will convene a media briefing on the progress of government efforts in the fight against COVID-19, including an update on the national vaccination rollout programme.

The virtual media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: 25 June 2021

Time: 7h30

Platform: Zoom (Webinar ID: 986 3988 3296 | Passcode: 346486)

https://gcis.zoom.us/j/98639883296?pwd=WXdtbzRVRjh2SFZ6Zi9qaU1JYmtYdz09

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on South African Government social media channels on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA and http://twitter.com/GCISMedia

YouTube: http://youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

