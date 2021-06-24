South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela Introduces Careers in Artisanship to Learners in Northern Cape, 25 Jun

24 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Buti Manamela, MP, will roll-out the Decade of the Artisan advocacy campaign. The campaign will take place at the Northern Cape Rural TVET College, Kathu Campus on the 25th of June 2021.

Under the theme, "It's cool to be a 21st century artisan", Manamela will address a limited number of learners from local high-schools due to lockdown regulations. The aim of the learner engagements is to motivate learners to consider artisanship as a career of choice in the 21st Century as well as share information on critical scarce skills that will advance the economy of the country.

About 30 000 artisans should be produced annually by year 2030 if the country is to advance on the economic development agenda.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 25 June 2021

Time: 09h00 - 15h00

Venue: Northern Cape Rural TVET College, Kathu Campus

RSVPs and Enquiries:

Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

E-mail: tshabalala.m@dhet.gov.za

Siyabonga Nxumalo

Cell: 083 958 3374

E-mail; nxumalo.s@dhet.gov.za

