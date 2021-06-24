South Africa: Treasury Needs to Urgently Fund Weekend Vaccination Drives

24 June 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Geordin Hill-Lewis

The DA calls on the National Treasury to release the funds needed to pay for staff overtime so that vaccinations can be done over weekends. It is simply not true that there are no funds to pay staff over weekends, as Department of Health officials has argued.

South Africans are waiting to be vaccinated and need to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Every delay is measured in lives lost.

A DA government would make sure every provincial department had all the funds they need to run a non-stop vaccination rollout.

Government should be pulling out all of the stops to roll out vaccines. It is totally unacceptable to stop (or drastically slow down) vaccinations over weekends, when the funds are available to prevent these delays.

In February, the National Treasury included an allocation of R6 billion in the Budget this year to fund the vaccine rollout. This includes R1.5 billion for provincial departments, and R4.35 billion for the national department. In addition to this, R9 billion was budgeted in the contingency reserve with the explicit commitment that this could be used for vaccine rollout if necessary.

Now is the time to ensure this budgeted money is made available to provincial departments to speed up the rollout.

The Department of Health's Deputy Director-General, Nicholas Crisp, has said that the reason vaccinations are suspended over weekends is because there is "no overtime budget". The Department's spokesperson, Dr Lwazi Manzi, has said that provinces don't have the budget to pay weekend overtime.

This is an excuse without truth. The funds are available and have been budgeted for. Now is the time to use them.

South Africans cannot afford to wait any longer to be vaccinated.

Local Government Elections are coming up in 2021! Visit check.da.org.za to check your voter registration status.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X