South Africa: DA Bill On Referendums Now Open for Public Comment

press release

The DA's notice to introduce a Private Members' Bill (PMB) to amend the Electoral Commission Act, and repeal the Referendums Act has officially been published in the Government Gazette for public comment.

The notice can be accessed here and copy of the draft Bill can be accessed here.

The PMB seeks to give effect to the constitutional powers of Premiers to call a provincial referendum.

We invite South Africans to submit written representations to the Speaker of the National Assembly at speaker@parliament.gov.za within the next 30 days.

This Bill highlights the DA's commitment to achieving greater devolution of powers to Provinces, in line with the Constitution. As things stand, Electoral Commission Act and Referendums Act allows for only the President to call a referendum and does not provide for a Premier to call for a referendum in a province.

The DA's draft Bill seeks to address this gap in legislation by repealing the Referendums Act and amending the Electoral Commission Act. This will enable Premiers to exercise their constitutional powers to call a provincial referendum, to ensure that provincial residents can make their voices heard on important service delivery issues

As the DA we will continue to strive towards achieving our principle of federalism by strengthening the devolution of power to provinces, and we trust that all citizens and interested parties will take the opportunity to read and comment on the Bill so that power can be brought closer to the people.