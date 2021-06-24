South Africa: Media Alert - Sub-Committee Continues With Interviews for NYDA Board

document

The Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services on the Filling of Vacancies for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will continue interviewing shortlisted candidates to fill vacancies on the NYDA Board.

The NYDA Board has seven vacancies, after the term of previous board members expired in May 2020. The filling of board members' positions is done in accordance with the NYDA Act 54 of 2008.

The sub-committee started interviewing shortlisted candidates on Tuesday (22 June) and will conclude the interviews on Friday (25 June).

Details for the Interviews:

Date: Thursday, 24 June 2021

Time: 09:30am

Venue: Committee Room E249, Second Floor, National Assembly Building

