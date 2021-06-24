South Africa: Media Alert - Sub-Committee Continues With Interviews for NYDA Board

23 June 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services on the Filling of Vacancies for the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will continue interviewing shortlisted candidates to fill vacancies on the NYDA Board.

The NYDA Board has seven vacancies, after the term of previous board members expired in May 2020. The filling of board members' positions is done in accordance with the NYDA Act 54 of 2008.

The sub-committee started interviewing shortlisted candidates on Tuesday (22 June) and will conclude the interviews on Friday (25 June).

Details for the Interviews:

Date: Thursday, 24 June 2021

Time: 09:30am

Venue: Committee Room E249, Second Floor, National Assembly Building

Parliamentary committees are open to the media and the public. Journalists wishing to cover these meetings (including receiving links to virtual meetings) should send their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi at mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communications Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists must send these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails).

Members of the public may follow sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on the Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X