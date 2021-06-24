Namibia: Ongwediva to Construct an N$8m Sewer System

Ongwediva — In its quest to improve sanitation, the Ongwediva Town Council yesterday awarded an N$8 million tender to construct a sewer reticulation system at Extension 15.

The project that will serve 310 erven was awarded to Larissa Investment.

It is expected to be completed in seven months.

Town council spokesperson Jackson Muma said the residents should expect service and access to service from time to time during the construction of the project.

"However, the council is requesting the residents to provide their full support and cooperation to the contractor in order to ensure timely completion of the project," said Muma.

According to Muma, the project will allow residents to connect to the sewer system and thereby cease to make use of septic tanks in the area.

He said the council remains committed to making basic services accessible such as water, sewer, electricity and land to the residents as the available resources prescribe.

Last year, the council also handed over a sewer system to the residents of Reception 3 and further implemented a payment holiday on sewer connection applicants.

Council was, however, not happy that many residents did not make use of the payment holiday.

Since the first holiday ended in January, only 57 residents, totalling 113 houses, heeded the call.

Council thus took a decision to further extend the connection payment holiday from June to November this year.

Of the 57 residents who registered, only 28 were from Reception 3.

The council is thus calling upon all the residents with sewer reticulation installed in their areas to apply for sewer connection free of charge before the payment holiday lapses.

"Our target is to improve sanitation in Ongwediva through the provision of sewer reticulation in locations without sewer reticulation," said Muma.