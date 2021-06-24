Uganda: Gen Wilson Mbadi Appointed New CDF

24 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Benson Tumusiime

By Job Bwire

President Museveni has promoted Wilson Mbasu Mbadi to the rank of General and appointed him as the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), replacing Gen David Muhoozi who was recently appointed as the Minister of State for Internal Affairs.

Gen Mbadi has been serving as the deputy Chief of Defence Forces which has now been occupied by Lt. Gen Peter Elwelu in the new changes made by President Museveni who is the commander in chief.

Gen (rtd) Museveni also appointed his son, Lt Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the new commander land forces.

Lt Gen Kainerugaba has been serving as the commander Special Forces Command (SFC). He will be deputised by Maj Gen Sam Okiding.

Maj. Gen Leopold Eric Kyanda who has been serving as the UPDF Chief of Staff for Land Forces is now the Joint Chief of Staff.

Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu who has been serving as the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff has been posted to the Civil Service.

Others are Brig Gen Bob Ogik who has been appointed Chief of Staff, Land Forces; Brig Daniel Kakono appointed commander Field Artillery Dvision while Brig Gen Peter Chandia is appointed Ag Commandant SFC.

Lt Gen Charles Angina posted to Foreign Affairs for subsequent deployment while Maj Sam Kavuma has been posted to Operation Wealth Creation.

Maj Gen Kasura Kyomukama has been deployed in the Civil service while Brig Gen Charles Kisembo is the commandant Kyankwanzi Political School.

