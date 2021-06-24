Zimbabwe: Yet Another Zimbabwe Comedian Lands Netflix Role

24 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Local comedian Nigel Maritinyu, 'Tha Slick Pastor' continues to make strides in his acting career after landing a role in a Netflix movie.

The comedian, also a motivational speaker, joins other Zimbabwean content creators to ink a deal with the production company, rising from just skit performers to Netflix actors.

Earlier this month, socialite Lorraine Guyo announced that she will be starring in an upcoming Netflix film titled 'The Bad Bishop'.

Nigel, also known as Bamunini Nijo, without disclosing much information, shared the news with his social media followers.

"I have just landed a role for a movie on Netflix.

"God is really good, I'm so grateful," he wrote.

Bamunini Nijo is famed for his performance in the eponymous NashTV YouTube series along with popular comedian, Comic Pastor.

The drama series which tackles complicated family relations through humour just aired its third season.

