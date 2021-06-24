Ethiopia: Scholar Says General Elections Huge Victory for Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA- The successful execution of the 6th General Elections is Ethiopia's major victory over historical enemies and public's huge participation in the process attests some interest groups fantasy to the dissolution of the country in the post-election period, a well-known Ethio-Arab relations researcher said.

Approached by The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the researcher Adem Kamil (Assistant Professor) stated that the elections was more unique than the usual; forbearance among voters and political parties has been perceived during the process and during the Election Day.

"We have accomplished voting with a stable and peaceful way whereas enemies were hoping for ferocity. It can be defined as Ethiopia has won the victory since all actors in the election have prioritized the nation's interest over their own."

Having mentioned the intensified international pressures to abort the election, Adem appreciated the role of the public and some competing political parties that made the election peaceful and harmonious.

"Despite some minor logistical and coordination shortcomings, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has played a huge role in conducting the elections in a fair, free and independent manner."

Voters also demonstrated civility to cast ballots withstanding long queues and rains thereby showcasing their commitment to exercise democratic rights and determining the fate of the country, he added.

Noting his witness about the public waiting up to six hours in polling stations to cast ballots, the scholar expressed admiration for the society's evident enthusiasm to exercise their constitutionally- guaranteed rights.

"Our enemies would never be silent until the final and they have made an attempt to instigate civil strife capitalized on the social media as a powerful tool to disseminate false election results."

The winning party of this highly-contested election should rest its prime attention on the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Adem recommended.