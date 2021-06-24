Ethiopia: City's New Projects Make Ethiopia Popular Tourist Destination - Kazakstan Ambassador

ADDIS ABABA-The efforts of the Ethiopian government to preserve and enhance the potential of the tourism industry are admirable,Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Barlybay Sadykov said adding that new tourist sites are being introduced throughout the metropolis and country, which, together with the traditional cultural heritage and virgin nature, make Ethiopia one of the most popular tourist destinations.

In his exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald., Amb.Sadykov said that Addis Ababa is unique not only as the highest mountainous capital in Africa, with a year-round mild climate, but also as one of the most dynamically developing capitals in the world.

"I had been to Addis Ababa before and over the past ten years the city has changed a lot.

Skyscrapers, business centers, wide avenues, street junctions, metro have grown. In the last three years alone, projects such as Unity, Sheger, Entoto, Friendship parks, Meskel square, a zoo, a new library, and numerous museums have been commissioned."

Hefurther stated that the centuries-old history, rich culture and traditions, multicultural society all affected the character and behavior of people and it is always nice to see them smiling and living peacefully in such a metropolis.

"I think the culture of relationships in society speaks volumes, which, for example, can be seen in a simple example - in queues on public transport."