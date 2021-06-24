Ethiopia: Despite Some Limitations, Elections Successful, Inclusive - Ceceoe

ADDIS ABABA-- The 6th general elections of Ethiopia was inclusive, transparent and accountable from the previous one Coalition of Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations for Election (CECEOE) said.

The coalition told media yesterday that it has recruited and trained about 3,000 observers and deployed them in seven regional states and two city administrations to make sure the election process fair, inclusive, and democratic.

The CECEOE Board member Sahile Selassie Abebe said the organization were deployed stationary and mobile observers throughout the country to report and monitor the polling stations during the Election Day. He added the CECEOE's observers' report that in 93 percent (2,052) polling stations ,officials were presented by 5:30 AM and opened on time.

Regarding to the accessibility, both male and female voters were equally access location at polling stations and 99 percent (2,133) of polling stations visited by reporting observers and ballot boxes were empty before being sealed, he said.

National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE)'s announcement of the extension of voting hours was positive decision that helped the voters to vote on the Election Day really the appreciated one, he noted.

But, some limitations was observed in the day, 138 instances of missing the Election Day materials on the places like Benishangul Gumuz, Sidama and Gambella and some Addis Ababa missing ballot papers, voter rolls and materials. Moreover, instances of intimidation, observers were not allowed to observe at polling stations and harassment during the voting and counting process have seen accordingly.

According to him, despite some limitations of the election, CECEOE observed the following positive aspects passing the election peacefully, NEBE has made effort to fill the gap observed, contending parties contributed peaceful conclusion of the election process, and patience of the voters to cast their ballots.

The CECEOE has appreciated the all Ethiopian people and NEBE and observers for their great contribution in accomplishing the election task peacefully and successfully way.