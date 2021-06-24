Namibia: Education Development Fund Dormant for Five Years

THE Education Development Fund has not been operational for the past five years despite receiving millions from the government every year.

Due to its inactivity, no programmes or projects aimed at the upliftment, upgrading and improvement of educational facilities for socio-economically disadvantaged pupils and students have been identified or implemented in the country for the past five years.

Despite this, the Ministry of Education Arts and Culture, which is the custodian of the fund, has consistently allocated millions to the fund every year for five years.

This was revealed in a report by auditor general Junias Kandjeke, which was submitted to the National Assembly earlier this month.

The report shows that the fund has been receiving between N$2,5 million and N$3 million from the ministry annually in recent years.

This money was, however, not utilised for each of the financial years to fulfil the mandate of the fund and every year the money has been returned to the state coffers unused.

The fund has been in existence for more than 15 years.

The report blames the inactivity of the fund to the ministry's inability to develop a costed plan for the fund, financial guidelines and terms of reference that guide the execution of funds allocated to it.

As a result, the fund has also not been able to secure any funds by means of grants for the past three years to carry out and execute its mandate.

"The absence of programmes draws attention to the fund's existence. The fund is recommended to establish or identify relative programmes as outlined in the Education Act and ensure they are fully implemented," the report states.

Despite being unable to execute its mandate for over five years, auditors noted that N$9 267 was paid out of the fund's account to cover "dental consultations" during the 2019/20 financial year.

This transaction, auditors say "does not clearly match the mandated purpose and objective of the fund" and was made even when there were no guidelines how funds allocated to it should be utilised.

"This approval relates to the next financial year. It was further observed that the expense is a portion of the estimated cost as per the motivation dated February 2020 to the value of N$1 332 995. This expenditure was not budgeted for," the report states.

Comments from the ministry contained in the report show that the fund has been inactive due to the delay in the signing of the "formality documents" because of the absence of the minister of education at the time.

The ministry indicated that, as of July 2020, these requirements were signed off by the minister and it plans to transfer about N$3 million to the fund during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years.

According to the report, the new minister of education has also taken steps to ensure that a committee is set up to coordinate the administration of the fund and implementation of its plans.