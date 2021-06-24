Namibia: Swakopmund Hospital Runs Out of First Vaccine Doses

SHELLEYGAN PETERSEN, CHARMAINE NGATJIHEUE, ADAM HARTMAN and ESTER MBATHERA

ONLY second doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered at Swakopmund State Hospital yesterday, while vaccination points in the country's capital are currently being restocked with the help of regional sites.

This comes as the country's Covid-19 inoculation figures on Tuesday revealed that 107 611 first doses and 20 999 second doses of vaccines have been administered countrywide.

Namibia this year received 100 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China, 30 000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine from India, and 67 200 doses through the Covax initiative, which adds up to 197 200 vaccine doses in total.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services' figures last week reflected that about 6,6% of Namibia's population has been vaccinated.

The government's target is to vaccinate about 1,56 million Namibians.

Similar to Swakopmund State Hospital, the vaccination point at Walvis Bay's Welwitschia Hospital had no AstraZeneca vaccine doses in stock yesterday.

Erongo Medical Group chief executive officer Matthias Braune yesterday said this is a temporary setback.

"We have second doses in stock, but people can only get it on the date indicated in their vaccination passports," he said.

The Walvis Bay point still has a sufficient supply of Sinopharm vaccine doses, however.

Two weeks ago, Oranjemund found itself in a similar predicament and only administered second doses.

The vaccination points were, however, later restocked.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula said the country currently has enough vaccine doses, and that vaccination is conducted on a daily basis.

Speaking after an assessment of the oxygen situation at the two state hospitals in Windhoek on Tuesday, the minister said some regions of the country received more than they needed when vaccine doses were distributed, and others not enough.

" . . . we are reviewing the distribution of vaccines. Those who have more than they need would give to those with fewer doses," Shangula said.

He was not able to say which regions are currently affected.

The minister said the vaccination campaign started three months ago, but evidence shows it has not reached all Namibians.

He said the health ministry is currently reviewing its strategy to ensure that other stakeholders are roped in apart from the ministry.

"We are now working together with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology to get additional strategies. We have meetings with opinion leaders, for instance, two weeks ago I had a meeting with church leaders where we discussed the issue of vaccination, and we are very happy that many of them have used their own structures to promote vaccination. Also, the private sector has come on board to help in whatever way possible, so the partnership is increasing, and also with our stakeholders, such as the World Health Organisation and other development cooperative partners," Shangula said.

According to hospital staff at the Swakopmund State Hospital, the facility does not have sufficient stock to administer first vaccine doses any more.

New supplies for first doses will only be available in about three weeks, hospital staff indicated yesterday.

According to Erongo health director Anna Jonas, the vaccine shortage only developed yesterday and was caused by a high demand.

"We are working on it. Until we get more doses, we are appealing to the public to be patient and remain diligent when it comes to health and safety," Jonas said.

Two sources in Windhoek told The Namibian on Friday last week they were turned away from the Rhino Park vaccination point for their first vaccine doses due to insufficient stock.

At one of the points in the capital, residents were limited to the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and the Sinopharm vaccine was no longer available.

The Namibian yesterday visited vaccination points in Windhoek and found sites administering both doses of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, without significant queues.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has increased its vaccination points, adding the Windhoek Correctional Facility and a mobile team moving around the capital.

Other vaccination sites include the nurses' hall at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, Windhoek Central Hospital, Rhino Park Private Hospital and Lady Pohamba Private Hospital.

According to the daily Covid-19 report issued by the health ministry, the Khomas region has been administering the bulk of inoculations in Namibia, while regions such as Kavango East and Kavango West, as well as the Zambezi region sometimes do not record any vaccinations for a whole day.

The Covax facility is set to deliver an additional 40 800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Namibia by the end of July, and 150 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are expected to be delivered at the end of this month.

The African Union, through its African medical supplies platform, will deliver 250 000 vials of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in August.