Namibia: Oshikoto in Need of Medical Staff

THE Oshikoto health directorate needs additional medical personnel to help fight the upsurge in novel coronavirus infections, as hospitals and clinics in the region are frequently full of Covid-19 patients in need of urgent medical attention.

Medical personnel in the region are said to be exhausted and working under pressure due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and relatively few nurses and doctors.

Oshikoto health regional director Joshua Nghipangelwa told The Namibian in an interview that the region is in need of additional medical personnel to ease staff shortages.

"Our medical personnel are at the moment exhausted due to the workload. They are working throughout the day and night and it's too much for them. They hardly get time off to rest," Nghipangelwa said.

"They are under immense pressure. The workload has become too much now due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases. Throughout the day, ambulances are coming in with patients suffering from Covid-19 and, with the number of medical personnel we currently have, we might not cope if the situation gets worse.

"We have, however, made a request to the [health] ministry and we are just hoping they respond. We also need to be mindful of the fact that we are not the only ones in need of additional medical personnel. Most regions are facing the same situation and the ministry is overwhelmed. We have to be patient and continue working with what we have at our disposal," he said.

Nghipangelwa added that the health ministry dispatched about 15 new nurses to the region earlier this year. All of them have been posted to different health facilities.

He said the region needs about 20 additional nurses and about six medical doctors.

Nghipangelwa said the number of Covid-19 patients in the region's hospitals has doubled over the past months, pushing medical and healthcare workers to breaking point.

"We are, however, grateful to our medical personnel for working tirelessly amid the pandemic and we want to encourage them to continue devoting their time to assist the patients until the situation returns to normal. All shall be well, one day," said Nghipangelwa.

He added that Onandjokwe Lutheran Hospital needs more oxygen as the number of Covid-19 patients has doubled in recent days.

"Other hospitals like Tsumeb and Omuthiya are doing relatively well and they have enough oxygen supply. However, the same cannot be said about Onandjokwe [where] many patients are in need of oxygen. At the moment, we are running low on oxygen at Onandjokwe but we are not running out of oxygen. We just need more oxygen cylinders for backup in case the situation gets worse," he said.

There are about 23 Covid-19 patients currently admitted at Onandjokwe hospital. The hospital has 30 beds at its Covid-19 unit.

The health ministry's executive director, Ben Nangombe, said the shortage of healthcare professionals is a national concern, which affects all regions in the country.

He said all the regions have submitted their requests for additional healthcare professionals to help in the fight against Covid-19.

"The ministry has placed an advert in the newspapers calling for healthcare professionals to come on board and get involved in the fight against Covid-19. It's a national concern that we are battling. We have a number of private institutions that are soon to host the graduation for nurses. So, we are just waiting on them then we can start to employ them," he said.

Nangombe added, "We can only change the trajectory of the disease if we change our behaviour. We can open so many health facilities in the country, as much as we can. But if people are not complying with health protocols, we might end up having one big hospital in Namibia. Change begins with oneself. We can only fight this pandemic if we all adhere to the precautionary measures in place."