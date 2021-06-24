Namibia: Thousands Without National Documents in Ohangwena

THE regional councillor of the Omulonga constituency in the Ohangwena region, Erickson Ndawanifa, says thousands of people in the region do not have national documents.

As a result, many cannot benefit from government assistance such as grants for pensioners and orphans and vulnerable children (OVCs).

"Children and elders do not have national documents and this is not the fault of government at all," Ndawanifa said on Tuesday.

"Parents fail to apply for their children's birth certificates at birth and now one finds that the child and mother both don't have national documents and these children grow into adults and have children, and the trend continues. Later, you find that the parents of the child are no longer together and live a distance apart and cannot come together to apply for their child's birth certificate," he said.

Ndawanifa, whose constituency is the largest in the region with 67 villages, said more than 2 000 residents of Omulonga do not have national documents. He is appealing to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security to bring services closer for people to apply for national documents.

"The most affected are the vulnerable members of society - the children who cannot receive the much-needed grants for OVCs because they don't have birth certificates," he added.

To be registered and benefit from the monthly OVC grant of N$250, a child should have a birth certificate and copies of the parents' identity cards.

"This is only here at Omulonga - imagine the rest of Ohangwena region. I know that some people are just ignorant about applying for national documents but it's their children who suffer. They don't realise the importance of having national documents. They are usually only concerned about acquiring documents when it's time to apply for pension benefits," Ndawanifa said.

He called on the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare and the home affairs ministry to look into the matter and at least set up satellite points where people can apply for documents.

"People here are challenged financially, they don't have money to travel to Eenhana or to Ondangwa where these offices are. It's a daunting task for them," he added.

The executive director in the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Esther Lusepani, said when children cannot be registered for OVC grants, the ministry cannot do anything as the starting point should be with the parents and the home affairs ministry.

"Parents don't come to us because they know there is nothing we can do for the children without the documents required to register them for OVC grants. The starting point should be home affairs. I know they do a lot of outreaches and I advise the councillor to conduct outreach programmes along with home affairs so people can get registered and documented," said Lusepani.

According to the home affairs ministry's director of national civil registration, Collen Muleke, Ohangwena has five offices - two at Eenhana, and one each at Okongo, Omungwelume and Engela - where people can access the ministry's services. The ministry can also conduct outreach programmes where registration can take place at the request of constituency councillors, he said.

However, throughout the country, the home affairs ministry has stopped taking applications for identity documents due to Covid-19.

"In consultation with the regional council, if they have people without identity documents or we get a list from their offices, we verify if they really don't have these documents because you find that some have lost them and have failed to renew," Mulele commented.

"If there are people who do not have documents, they should talk to their constituency councillors," he said.

"We will send our mobile teams to assist them where they are to minimise the distance. It should be noted that many people who don't have national documents, are people who came to the country a long time ago, as far back as the 1970s, and have not met requirements to acquire the documents and that is carried over to their children," said Muleke.