Namibia: Taxman Suspends Imports Tax On Oxygen Tanks

THERE will be no tax charged on the importation of oxygen tanks that will be donated to the state by both companies and individuals, the tax office has announced.

This is to encourage donations to the state, which will then distribute it to hospitals to lift the burden on the current inadequate capacity, said Idi Itope, a director in the Namibia Revenue Agency.

According to Itope, goods donated to the state are already exempt under the Value-Added Tax Act, and it is under these provisions that an extension was granted to all who would like to donate oxygen tanks to the state.

The decision is effective from 21 June.

The Namibian understands that only companies and individuals importing oxygen tanks, not for resale but as donations to the state, would enjoy this exemption.

Other importers would, however, have to pay the 16,5% effective import tax.

In March this year, PwC Namibia's tax leader, Chantell Husselmann, hinted that there was a need to reconsider import and value-added tax on some of the Covid-19 necessities.

"It is to be encouraged that further consideration be given by the government to introduce a VAT zero rate or exemption on goods and services which are essential for the prevention and treatment of the Covid-19 global pandemic, in line with other countries in the world," she wrote.

Her call appears to have fallen on deaf ears as the minister of finance, Iipumbu Shiimi, during his budget statement did not mention any possible exemptions or zero-rating of any Covid-19-related expenses.

Husselmann also highlighted the inequalities that existed in Covid-19-related items imported by the state, and those imported by private companies.

"In Namibia, the import or supply of goods used in the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 is still at a standard 15% VAT rate, however, vaccines and test kits imported by the Ministry of Health and Social Services are regarded as exempt supplies as an import by the state," she said at the time.

Items such as test kits or protective gear, such as masks and hydrogels, as well as medicines imported by private medical practitioners, private hospitals, clinics or pharmacies, on the other hand, are still subject to an import VAT despite the government's call for all parties to pull together in defeating Covid-19.

Several countries around the world have introduced tax-friendly measures to reduce the cost and increase availability of Covid-19-related materials, but Namibia is yet to follow suit.

