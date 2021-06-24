Tunisia: 25,300 Covid-19 Jabs Administered On June 23

24 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 25,300 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on June 23, including 7,490 first shots and 7,810 second shots.

The total number of vaccines administered since the start of the national jab drive on March 13, 2020 has reached one million 661 thousand 855 doses (one million 215 thousand 888 with the first dose and 445 thousand 967 with the second injection), according to a Health Ministry press release issued Thursday.

The number of people registered on the national vaccination platform has exceeded 2,657,375, the same source specified.

