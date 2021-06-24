Tunisia: Berlin Conference - Jerandi Calls for Urgent Action to Support Libyan Authority and Avoid Possible Setbacks

24 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi called on the international community to act urgently to support the Libyan authority in this transitional phase and avoid possible setbacks which, he warned, will have serious consequences on the stability of the region and the world.

Taking the floor on Wednesday at the Berlin 2 conference, which is attended by a high-level Libyan delegation led by Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbiba and a large number of foreign ministers, Jerandi said that the Libyan government is in the midst of a transitional phase.

He warned against the risk of terrorist groups active in the Sahel and Sahara regions taking advantage of the situation to destabilise neighbouring countries through human trafficking, organised crime and irregular migration.

Othman Jerandi commended the noticeable progress made in the political settlement process of the Libyan crisis since the first Berlin conference (January 2020) which had culminated in the election of an executive power to lead the transitional phase.

He recalled the efforts exerted by Tunisia to bridge the differences between the Libyan factions, leading to the drawing up of a roadmap during the Tunis meeting on the inter-Libyan dialogue (November 2020), organised at the initiative of President of the Republic Kais Saied.

The FM underlined the need to support the Libyan government in withdrawing the foreign forces and mercenaries fighting in Libya, in compliance with the Security Council resolutions, and disarming the armed groups and reuniting them in the military and security institutions.

Jerandi pointed out that stability inside Libya will help the new executive power to unify the institutions and set them up permanently before undertaking reconstruction with the support of the international community.

He reiterated Tunisia's willingness to offer its legislative, legal and constitutional expertise to help the Libyans ensure the success of the upcoming political elections.

Othman Jerandi met with several foreign ministers on the fringes of the meeting to discuss bilateral relations.

