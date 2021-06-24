Liberia: CDC Calls for Joint-Action to #beatcovid Out of Liberia - Declares 'No Mask No Entry' Policy At All Facilities Across the Country

24 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The National Executive Committee of the Coalition for Democratic Change calls on all citizens and residents residing within our borders to treat with utmost seriousness the second wave outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, the leadership of the CDC cautions against the danger of downplaying the severity of this new variant, which it says, inflicts devastating impacts on people, the economy, and social life.

In a release, the party called for collective action-steps in the fight to counter the spread, protect lives, save the economy from the devastating attendants of Covid, while easing (mounting) pressure on the country's challenged healthcare delivery infrastructure.

Emphasizing its calls for unity against the pandemic, the party describes the new Covid variant as an existential strain, which poses the biggest national security challenge to the health, economy and survival of our beloved country, its citizens and friends.

Nevertheless, the statement continues, regardless of its peril to daily life; Covid can be defeated when we all, irrespective of ethnicity or religion, put aside politics and embrace the practice and dissemination of effective healthcare measures.

To this effect, the CDC is calling on all political parties, religious leaders, traditional chiefs, civil society actors and cultural groups to unite and #Beatcovid out of Liberia.

Subsequently, the Coalition for Democratic Change has instructed a straight adherence to its 'No Mask No Entrance' policy at all of its offices and facilities across the country, including its National Headquarters in Congo Town.

Hence, members of the CDC are encouraged to take the lead in getting vaccinated at the nearest health center, keep observing all health measures; wear masks when needed, place sanitation buckets at various entry points at homes and places of work, worship, etc.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change applauds Doctors, Nurses, and all healthcare practitioners for continuously risking their own lives to save others, while caring for the sick and vulnerable.

The party is calling on local and international partners to support government's efforts by donating Personal Protection Equipment for workers with exposure to suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.

In conclusion, the National Executive Committee extends thanks to international partners for continuously identifying with Liberia during this critical period of the new variant outbreak. We are especially grateful to the United Nations, the Work Bank, the European Union, the government and people of the United States, the World Health Organization, etc.

