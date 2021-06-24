Liberia: Gbapolu County Craves Unity Amongst County Lawmakers

24 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Abraham Kallon, a student activist from Gbarpolu County has attributed the lack of development in the county to, "the disunity within the Gbarpolu legislative caucus." According to him, the disunity has scrapped all developmental activities in the county.

He said he believes the rift amongst members of the caucus has also caused serious setbacks for the pending county sitting which could give citizens the opportunity to have an interaction with their lawmakers.

"The refusal for the caucus to unite for the common good of Gbarpolu County has caused us to miss out on many opportunities that we could utilize if unity was among them. Their disunity has also caused for the people of the county to not benefit a community college. Their disunity also caused the "kongba" citizen to not benefit from the construction of a road.

He warned that as the caucus struggles to unite, they are obliged to defend the gains of the democratic struggle and wants them to concentrate or focus on democratic tenets. "As the people of Gbarpolu say, when the economy is good the politic is good. When the economy is bad, the politic is bad."

He also stated that elections are held to create the impression that there is democracy in which there is popular participation, but the caucus of Gbapolu is unaware that democracy is the fight for economic justice. "They are not aware that democracy is the fight for economic distributive justice."

"For the caucus to not be united, it has caused sorrow for democracy in Gbarpolu. People in Gbarpolu are in tears. The people of Gbarpolu have been killed in the struggle for democracy but we will not mourn, we will mobilize to remove those corrupt leaders.

"The people of Gbarpolu will defeat the bureaucratic state of the caucus. The caucus is not demanding democracy in Gbarpolu, they demand democracy and give Gbarpolu electoral democracy, that of course is a limited form of democracy which has unintended consequences for our struggle.

"For the caucus to not united, it has caused for poor health system, and bad connectivity of roads. The people of Gbarpolu County are disappointed in their caucus but we will not cry, we will struggle to remove many of them in 2023 through the ballot box. As "Cabral" said, tell no lies and claim no easy victory."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Dozens Killed in Blast in Market in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X