Liberia: Bong County Health Team Mandates Rapid Testing of Cuttington Staff Following Deaths of Two of Its Senior Staff to Covid-19

24 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Suakoko — The Bong County Health Team has written the administration of Cuttington University mandating a rapid Covid-19 testing for its administrative staffers on Thursday at 9am at the university's Suakoko campus.

In an email to the university's president Dr. Romelle Horton obtained by FrontPageAfrica, the County Health Officer Dr. Jonathan Flomo wrote:

Dear Dr. Horton:

I pray this mail finds you well and congratulations on your preferment as President of Cuttington University.

In furtherance to our telephone conversation and in our quest to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Bong County, the Incident Management System of Bong County Health Team has decided to carry out Enhanced Surveillance activities. I write to request your cooperation to kindly allow the specimen collection team to do rapid testing for your administrative staffers by tomorrow morning at 9am at the Graduation stand.

Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you. Please don't hesitate to contact me if you have questions or concerns.

Warmest regards,

Dr. Jonathan Flomo

County Health Officer

Bong County Health Team

Quoting sources within the Bong County Health Team, FrontPageAfrica reported Wednesday that two senior staff of the university who died within four days was the result of Covid-19-like symptoms.

The university has been coy on the report, but has readjusted the timing for its final exams from July 1-8 to Friday June 24 to Sunday June 27. The university will also be closed to students to allow the testing of its senior staff tomorrow.

Fear grips students, staff

The alarming deaths of two senior staff of the university have sent shockwaves among students and parents. One student told FrontPageAfrica: "For the past one week, we have lost two senior staff. As we come to terms with their loss there is sense of fear and relentless."

One lecturer described the situation on campus as "very disturbing" at a very crucial time of the semester.

"We are facing a herculean task in making the students wear face masks and use sanitisers, besides observing physical distance. The moment when we felt some relief, the virus is once again bothering us. Our concern is that several students continue to come to the schools without masks. Also, we are not sure whether the students who wear masks in class are following precautions after leaving the premises," he said.

"The deaths of our senior staff have reduced attendance on campus. Students are afraid to come on campus."

There are also concerns among students if the two senior staff got infected on campus. One lecturer told our reporter: "No one has told me officially that they had COVID, but I do know one of them was self-quarantining this week," the lecturer said.

"Last week would've been the last contact he had with any students. I'm not exactly sure what symptoms he had, but he wasn't around students or lecturers prior to their death."

