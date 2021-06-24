Nigeria: After Daily Trust's Story, Kano CJ Appoints 34 New Sharia Court Judges

Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir, has approved the appointment of 34 additional Sharia Court judges in the state.

The appointment is coming few weeks after an investigative report by this paper, which unveiled how some of the current judges of the Sharia Court have been shuttling between two or more court rooms due to insufficient manpower to adjudicate in the courts.

The public relations officer of the state Sharia Court of Appeal, Isah Muhammad Kankarofi, had told Daily Trust in the course of the investigation that there are 90 Sharia court rooms in the state and they were being manned by 50 judges.

He added that "There are about 18 of them that do not have permanent judges. It is the shortage of judges that make some of them preside over two and sometimes even three courts."

But the state judiciary spokesman, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Thursday, said the the approval for the new appointment was sequel to having successfully passed the aptitude test as well as an interview conducted by the Judicial Service Commission(JSC).

"All the newly appointed Sharia Court judges will be sworn-in on June 25, at the conference room of High Court of Justice, Kano by 10.00 a.m," the statement said.