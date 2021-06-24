Tunisia: Indian 'Delta' Mutated Strain, 60 Percent More Dangerous Than UK 'Alpha' - Samoud

Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 Indian "Delta" mutated strain is 60% more dangerous than the UK "Alpha" variant, said university hospital immunology professor at the Tunis Pasteur Institute Samar Samoud.

In a statement to TAP, Samoud warned against the danger of the Indian mutated strain, whose partial genomic sequencing process of a positive test sample has proved the existence of 6 infection cases in Tunisia, adding that the genomic sequencing has not yet been completed.

"The epidemiological situation is disastrous," she stated in view of the very high number of infections and deaths as well as the high rate of positive tests in a number of governorates," adding that the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days with the rise in the number of infections and the emergence of the mutated "Delta" strain.

The daily test positivity rate stood at 36.12% on June 22. Most governorates exceeded the national daily average: Ariana governorate recorded 55.8 %, Gafsa 55.6 %, Manouba 50.3 %.

The rate varies in the other regions between 8.3 % and 43.5 %.

The doctor underlined that the mutated UK "Alpha" strain, the most prevalent in Tunisia, has caused further waves of infections around the world, especially in Europe and North America.

According to previous statements by officials at the Health Ministry, the UK mutated strain is the most prevalent and dominant in Tunisia compared to the other mutated strains, with a percentage of more than 90 %.

Samoud said in the same vein, that the Indian "Delta" mutated strain (B1.617.2) affects the youngest age groups, specifying that 65% of the Indian population infected by this strain is under 45 years old.

She specified that this strain carries 3 mutations, some of which allow it to evade the immune response, and some of which cause fast spread.

She pointed out that this strain has spread to 70 countries in two days. In Britain, 96 % of additional cases discovered are infected with this strain, Samoud noted, adding that 90% of cases detected in Moscow are of the "delta" strain.

"Among its symptoms are headaches and muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of smell and taste and cold-like symptoms," she explained.