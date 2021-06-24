South Africa: Department Declines Applications for Powerships

24 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has declined three applications for the environmental authorisation for the development of gas to power via powerships.

In a statement released on Thursday, the department said it has reached a decision on three applications that were submitted in October 2020 by Karpowership SA (Pty) Ltd for an environmental authorisation for the development of gas to power via powerships.

"The Competent Authority in the department has decided, after due consideration of all relevant information presented as part of the environmental impact assessment process for all three applications in question, to refuse the applications for the environmental authorisations.

"The applicant had proposed to locate the three powership projects at the Ports of Richards Bay, Ngqura and Saldanha to generate electricity from natural gas to be evacuated through transmission lines to substations linking to the national grid.

"The powerships were to be assembled off-site and be delivered fully equipped and functional to the different ports," the department said.

The applications came as a response to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's requests for emergency power supply interventions linked to the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Procurement Programme.

"The Competent Authority in the department adjudicated these applications in terms of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) and specific sections of the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations," the department said.

The final reports were submitted to the department for decision-making on 26 April 2021.

The Competent Authority had until 25 June 2021 to reach a decision, as the three projects were classified as Strategic Integrated Projects, which meant the 57-day timeframe, as gazetted in the National Infrastructure Act, applied.

Copies of the Records of Refusal are available directly from Triplo4 or the Competent Authority at EIAadmin@environment.gov.za.

"Should any person wish to lodge an appeal against the decision, they must submit the appeal to the appeal administrator," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

