South Africa Contacts French Authorities About 'Ill-Treatment' of Opera Star

24 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government says it has noted with concern how acclaimed international opera singer, Pretty Yende, was treated at the Charles De Gaulle International Airport in Paris, France, on Monday.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the South African Embassy in Paris has since written to French authorities seeking an explanation and thorough investigation into the matter.

This comes after French police at the airport allegedly detained Yenda for almost three hours based on claims that her Italian residence permit was invalid.

The soprano took to Instagram to share about the "police brutality" she experienced at the hands of law enforcement.

"I've always read about it on the news and most of my brothers and sister end up being tortured and some fatal cases make headlines and dead bodies suddenly appear with made-up stories," she wrote on social media.

"I am one of the very lucky ones to be alive to see the day today even with the ill-treatment and outrageous racial discrimination and psychological torture and very offensive racial comments in a country that I've given so much of my heart and virtue to."

The 36-year-old claims that the officials also took all her belongings, including her cell phone, and threatened her.

"It was cold in there and they left me there alone with the landline phone and a piece of paper they gave me to write down phone numbers of those I could call. Most of them refused to address me in English. There were more than 10 police officers I could hear talking and laughing down the hallway."

The Mpumalanga-born singer said she has a regular residence permit, which allows her to "circulate" outside the Italian territory and valid until 20 September, and indicates that it is issued for self-employment.

"Ms Yende informed the South African Embassy in Paris that she was verbally abused by the police and her rights and dignity were violated during the ordeal," the department said on Thursday.

According to the DIRCO statement, further to the correspondence by the South African Embassy in Paris, the department will "demarche" the French Ambassador to South Africa based in Pretoria to convey its displeasure at the treatment of Yende.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X