Mulenga — Badminton Zambia (BZ) is elated with the re-election of its president Kingsley Mulenga into the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA) board.

BCA held a virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19 which saw the election of a new Council to serve a term of two years.

BZ general secretary Juma Muwowo, who disclosed the development in an interview yesterday, said Mulenga was among the 11 council members voted in with the highest number of votes.