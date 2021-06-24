Togo: UN Human Rights Committee to Review Togo

24 June 2021
United Nations Human Rights (Geneva)

Geneva — In a public dialogue held online and webcast, the Committee, which has received the country report from Togo, and submissions from non-governmental organisations as well as other stakeholders, will discuss a range of issues with the State delegation.

The topics likely to be discussed include arbitrary detention, excessive use of pre-trial detention, overcrowded detention conditions and ill-treatment of detainees; curbs on the freedom of expression of journalists, human rights defenders and political activists; criminalization of same-sex relations and violations of the human rights of LGBTI people.

The Committee will also discuss lists of issues on Burundi, Albania, Canada, Ecuador, France, Mozambique, Timor-Leste and Turkey to prepare for their reviews in future sessions.

More information about the upcoming session, including reports submitted by the State party, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders, is now available here.

