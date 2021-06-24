Liberia: President Weah Sacks Minister Fahghon

23 June 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has relieved with immediate effect Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism (MICAT), Eugene Fahngon of his post.

A statement released late Wednesday said.

Mr. Fahngon's removal is as a result of spreading false information regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the country.

The President has warned that he will not hesitate to take similar action against any other official of government engaged in activities that undermine established government policy.

