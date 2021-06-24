Nigeria: N600 Million Debt - AMCON Takes Over Senator's Assets

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, the Chief Promoter of Abadat Ventures Limited over an indebtedness of almost N600 million.

Abdulfatai is a serving Senator representing Ogbomosho North Federal Constituency in Oyo State a seat he won on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The enforced properties are situated at No 12, St, Petersburg Street, Wuse II, Abuja, and Plot 516, (also known as No 2. Marte Close), off Misau Crescent, off Birnin Kebbi Crescent, Garki II, Abuja.

A statement from the corporation explained that the move was sequel to the order of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja,

According to the statement, Justice Ekwo made the ruling on March 25, 2021, adding that in compliance with the enforcement order, AMCON went about putting the logistics together and on Friday June 18, 2021, the corporation took effective possession of the two properties as listed by the Court through its appointed Receiver Manager - Mr. Baba Mohammed Waziri of Baba Waziri & Co. Chambers.

Apart from granting the corporation possession of the above-mentioned properties, the statement also revealed that the court also ordered the receiver manager to take all necessary steps required to realise the assets of the obligor, with a view to paying the outstanding loan in line with Section 553 and 554 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

It also revealed that the non-performing loan (NPL) of Abadat Ventures Limited was purchased by AMCON from Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Plc, during the second phase of Eligible Bank Asset purchases in 2021.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Since then, the obligor has been unwilling to repay the loan despite the concessions made available to him by the corporation in a bid to amicably resolve the bad debt," it added.

Head, Corporate Communications AMCON, Mr. Jude Nwauzor, was quoted to have said the properties are effectively under AMCON's possession, adding that the enforcement exercise was carried out in a seamless manner, as the court had graciously directed officers and men of the Nigerian Police, court bailiffs and other security agencies to assist AMCON in securing the assets.

He added that, "Abdulfatai and his firm remained recalcitrant despite all efforts, negotiations and windows of opportunity provided them by AMCON to enable them to repay the huge indebtedness."

He said having exhausted all humane possibilities, AMCON had no other options left, "as a law abiding corporate organisation than to approach the court for intervention.