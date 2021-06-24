Gambia: Coalition of Presidential Candidates or Coalition of Parties or Both

24 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
analysis

Coalition 2016 started as a Coalition of Presidential Candidates instead of a Coalition of parties. It is after the meeting of the Presidential candidates that the parties became involved in selecting one among their numbers to be the Presidential Candidate.

When Coalition building starts at the party level uncertainties tend to grind all activities of political parties to a halt as the NADD Coalition.

People hardly know who would be their Presidential candidate until the last minute. When division occurs all of them end up being losers.

The success story so far is to encourage each presidential candidate to roll out and build his or her support base supported by his or her party or Independent machinery. Hence when they decide to come together in a Coalition the strength of the Presidential candidates would be known and there will be no dispute as to who should be the flagbearer. The flagbearer would then be given full support under his or her party ticket and those who support his or her candidature would form a consultative and advisory block that would be involved in all decision-making processes regarding electoral campaign, future composition of Cabinet and other electoral contests.

Will there be a Coalition in 2021? If so, what form would it take.

As it stands Foroyaa is clearly informed that three candidates are already in the field as serious Presidential Candidates, namely, The NPP leader and President of the Republic, Adama Barrow, the UDP leader, Ousainou Darboe and the PDOIS Secretary General, Halifa Sallah. Foroyaa will contact other parties and review the political landscape to scout for potential Presidential Candidates and determine whether they are amenable to support any of the trio or a fourth candidate.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens Killed in Blast in Market in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
Mozambique Insurgency - SADC Leaders to Deploy Standby Force
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X