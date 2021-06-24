Gambia Registers 9 New Covid-19 Cases

24 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has registered nine new cases on Wednesday 23rd June 2021, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to six thousand and fifty-four. The newly confirmed cases are five males and three females with ages ranging from 24 - 61 years.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020, to one hundred and eighty-one.

This is the 332nd National Situation Report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on the 16th March 2020. Currently, no one is under hotel quarantine.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said out of a total of eight hundred and forty-one new laboratory test results received from the National Public Health Lab and the Medical Research Council, nine tested positive representing a 1.1% positive test rate; that four new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while three were discharged at least ten days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation. He said two COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy and ten new contacts have been traced and are being monitored.

