Gambia: Expelled GDC Lawmakers Declare Support for NPP and President Barrow

Expelled Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) National Assembly Members for Jokadu and Jarra Central Constituencies have openly declared their support for the NPP and its leader President Barrow.

Hon. Salifu Jawo of Jokadu and Hon. Kebba Jallow of Jarra Central did so at the National Assembly on Tuesday 22nd June 2021 in an interview with this reporter shortly after the announcement of his expulsion from the GDC party, by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Hon. Jawo described their expulsion from GDC as "a welcome move and now he is accusing us of supporting President Barrow and now we are categorically clear telling him that as of today, we are the supporters of President Barrow and his agenda."

Jawo described their expulsion as a big blow and disaster to the GDC party, saying GDC won five seats in the parliament, but at the moment, the party is left with only two seats.

"Come the 2021 election Mama Kandeh is going to see fire. He is not going to make any progress in the election and the results of the election will prove and confirm what I am saying," he said.

Jawo also said the GDC is run by Mama Kandeh and what confirms that is the number of people leaving the party, which is due to the way he is ruling the party.

"Mama Kandeh dictates how we should function, because he is everything in the party and has his own agenda and ideas. He does not take advice from anybody and whatever he says stands. I joined the GDC because I was requested by my people to join the party and when I leave, I should tell them the reasons why," he said. Jawo said he was not disappointed with his expulsion by the party leader and it's central executive.

"It is timely and we were expecting this. We were in his party but he was not the one who voted us in parliament, but by the people of our constituencies," he said.

Jawo said they were voted in the parliament by their constituents to come to the assembly and represent them and support all matters that are of national interest. He said that is what they have been doing since they assumed office.

He said issues started coming between them and Mama Kandeh when the Local Government Private Bill was brought and amended in the parliament; that the amendment of the bill sought to give independence and protect to councilors and legislators from losing their seats due to dismissals by their parties.

"We supported that bill and that brought about chaos between us and Mama Kandeh. The second issue was when we rejected the draft constitution. We rejected the draft because there were many hidden issues in the draft and he wanted us to support the bill and we said no," he said.

Also, Kebba Jallow, Member for Jarra Central who was expelled as well by the GDC, said they have been having issues with the party leader, Mama Kandeh, and the party the central executive.

"When issues come to the national assembly, particularly issues that are going to give the President a good name, if we support it as national assembly members, he sees it as being loyal to President Barrow and not to the nation," he explained.

"I am free to join any party now. But since they have accused me of being loyal to President Barrow... I {will} help President Barrow to develop the country to the expectations that the Gambians expected when the Coalition government was formed. Hon. Salifu Jawo and I are going to support President Barrow's agenda 100 percent so that Gambian people will see the development as we expected."

Jallow said they received their expulsion letters almost a month ago and the letters were written sometime in April 2021. He said they did not receive the letter, until last month, on grounds that they are adhering to the objectives of the party.