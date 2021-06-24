South Africa: Cage-Free Eggs - Good for the Chicken and Safer for You

24 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Francesca De Gasparis

Concerns are increasing about the links between the industrial model of livestock agriculture, which whilst they may deliver "cheaper food" have an unfortunate tendency to add to the environmental and public health bill. The eggs you eat are a case in point.

How many South Africans shop and feed their families has changed remarkably in recent decades. The advent of factory farming means what we choose to eat has shifted considerably.

While the shift from small family-owned farms to larger commercial farms has made poultry, red meat and eggs more common on our plates, globally chickens are among the most abused animals bred for food, as a result of farming becoming increasingly mechanised.

The sole purpose of a caged hen system is to maximize profit and productivity, with more hens being housed in a small area and higher egg production than free-range alternatives. The battery cage system has made eggs more affordable and therefore more widely consumed.

Yet there are hidden costs.

Concerns are increasing about the links between the industrial model of livestock agriculture, which may deliver "cheaper food" but has an unfortunate tendency to add to the environmental and public health bill. Agricultural economists have suggested "true cost"...

