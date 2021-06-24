Liberia: President Nominates Jarlawah Tonpo As Deputy Information Minister

The President of the Republic, H. E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has nominated Jarlawah Tonpo as Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICAT).

Mr. Tonpo, named early Thursday, June 24, 2021, replaces former Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon who was relieved of his duties on Wednesday night.

Currently, Mr. Tonpon serves as Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Liberian Senate. He holds Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and a Masters candidate in International Relations (University of Liberia) and a Masters candidate in Public Administration at the University of Liberia.

The nomination is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.