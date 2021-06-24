Egypt: Sobhy - Creating National Strategies to Support Egyptian Youth

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy asserted that his ministry is keen on creating national strategies to support the Egyptian youth in light of Egypt's ability to face all the challenges and organize major international events such as World Men's Handball Championship.

This came at the conclusion of the activities of the 2nd youth summit of border governorates on Wednesday evening that was held via video conference and in the presence of Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy and Marsa Matrouh Governor Khaled Shoeib.

Matrouh governorate hosted the event on June 18-24 under the theme of "youth, entrepreneurs, national security."

Sobhy thanked Shoeib for his continued support to all sports and youth events held in Matrouh.

He asserted that the most important challenge is to achieve integrated development in order to realize stability and progress in the community.

Meanwhile, Shoeib asserted the importance of exchanging thoughts and expertise and raising awareness among youth about their patriotic role.

Supporting youth comes at directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi who is always keen on supporting them and launching several initiatives to qualify them to effectively participate in various scores.

Shoeib thanked Sobhy for his non-stop support to all sports and youth activities in the governorate.