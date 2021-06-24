Angola: Parliament Passes Administrative Entities Regime

23 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's National Assembly will approve the Draft Law on General Regime of Independent Administrative Bodies.

This will be during its 11th Ordinary Plenary Meeting, to take place this Thursday in Luanda.

The proposal of the initiative of the President of Republic intends to

introduce in the institutional plan a new management model of decentralised services based on the principles of technical precision and administrative procedure neutrality.

The MPs will also analyse and vote in general terms the Draft Law that approves the Statutes of the National Authority Civil Aviation (ANAC) and the Draft Law Changing the Civil Aviation Law.

