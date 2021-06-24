Angola: President's Aide Calls for Service Excellence in Public Administration

Luanda — Minister of State and Chief of Civil Affairs Office to the President of Republic Adão de Almeida Wednesday appealed for the culture of excellence in public administration to meet the interests of the State and citizens and reduce corruption.

Adão de Almeida was speaking at the ceremony to launch Simplification Project of Public Administration Acts and Procedures, called "Simplifica 1.0".

He spoke of the need to replace the poor culture by the excellence.

The State minister added that Project entails the integration of processes and procedures among various public services, whenever necessary.

He stated that the presence of various administrative departments reduces the efficiency, as it demands public intervention which complicates the citizen´s life.

The official believes that the project will bring benefits both to the citizens and companies and contribute to a better relationship between the citizen and the public administration for a real social partnership.

The Minister of State recommended the digital transition to speed up public administration, serving the territorial extension and a mostly young population more familiar with new technologies, and reducing corruption in public services.

He said that a serious and strategic committed to a digital public administration is crucial to raise the standards of quality and efficiency to compete with other nations.

The government official hopes that the recently created Institute for Administrative Modernisation will speed up greater digitalisation in the actions of public administration and will contribute to reducing bureaucracy.

He said that the excess of bureaucracy has supported the logic of "forging difficulties to sell facilities and generate corruption".

To Adão de Almeida, the strategic objective of diversifying the economy and encouraging private, national and foreign investment will be seriously compromised "if we are not able to improve the capacity to provide public services".

He stressed that the reform project is intended to pay attention to the ongoing training of civil servants and administrative agents and to raise the confidence of citizens.

He underlined that the "Simplifica 1.0" project could be updated with some regularity in order to improve the performance of the public administration and the confidence of the citizens, pointing out: "simplicity is the last degree of sophistication", in a quote to Leonardo Da Vinci.

The SIMPLIFICA 1.0 project aims to simplify 32 administrative acts and procedures with a high impact on citizens' lives, including the process of acquiring an Identity Card, Driving License, Passport and licenses.

The measure results from the approval of the Project for the Simplification of Acts and Procedures in Public Administration, by the Inter-ministerial Commission for State Reform, guided by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

In 32 acts that required 291 requirements, 121 have been scraped, 13 documents on identical and transversal matters were unified; the validity periods were extended to 10 documents and licenses and 20 procedures previously carried out by different services were integrated into a single entity.